Steelers First Injury Report of Week 3 vs. Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers initial Week 3 injury report is a long one.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' initial Week 3 injury report was a lengthy one as they begin preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Steelers did not have quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pec), wide receiver Diontae Johnson (knee), linebacker Alex Highsmith (groin), defensive end Carlos Davis (knee) and tight end Eric Ebron (veterans day off) available on Wednesday. Linebacker T.J. Watt (groin), cornerback Joe Haden (groin) and cornerback Justin Layne (achilles) were limited.

The Steelers did have inside linebacker Devin Bush available for an entire practice. Bush missed Week 2 against the Raiders after sustaining a groin injury last Friday.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said the Steelers would monitor players like Highsmith, Johnson and Roethlisberger throughout the week to determine their Week 3 availability.

The Steelers host the Bengals Sunday at Heinz Field at 1 p.m. ET.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

Steelers O-Lines Vows Not Helping Big Ben Up Won't Happen Again

Antonio Brown Placed on COVID-19 List

Steelers WRs Need to Step Up in Light of Injury

Ben Roethlisberger's Motivational Message to Young O-Line

Ben Roethlisberger Provides Injury Update

Steelers O-Line Could Cost Them Their Season

Big Ben Puts Blame on Himself, But It's Not

Analyzing Steelers Offense in Week 2

Ben Roethlisberger, Alex Highsmith Dealing With Injuries