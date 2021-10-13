    • October 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    Steelers First Injury Report of Week 6 vs. Seahawks

    The Pittsburgh Steelers had several players return to practice.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers saw multiple players return to practice as they begin preparation for Week 6 against the Seattle Seahawks. 

    Cornerback Cam Sutton (groin) and linebacker Devin Bush (groin) were both full participants in Wednesday's practice. Sutton did not play in Week 6 and Bush left in the second half.

    Wide receivers James Washington (groin) and Chase Claypool (hamstring) and defensive tackles Cam Heyward (neck) and Carlos Davis (knee) were limited participants. Washington and Davis missed Week 5 as well. 

    Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pec/hip), offensive lineman Trai Turner (not injury related) and outside linebacker Melvin Ingram (not injury related) did not practice. 

    The Steelers have not officially placed wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on Injured Reserve yet, but he did not practice with a shoulder injury. The wideout was scheduled for surgery Wednesday. 

