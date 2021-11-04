Steelers First Injury Report of Week 9 vs. Bears

The Pittsburgh Steelers get good news on the injury front to start the week.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers got good news in their initial injury report of Week 9 as they prepare for the Chicago Bears.

Kicker Chris Boswell was a limited participant on Thursday during the Steelers first practice. He's currently in the concussion protocol after taking a hit during a fake field goal in Week 8.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said it's all good news from Boswell's early progress which could be an indication he'll be available on Monday night.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (hip/pec), defensive tackle Cam Heyward (ankle) and offensive lineman B.J. Finney (back) were also limited on Thursday.

Tight end Eric Ebron missed practice as he continues to nurse a hamstring injury. The veteran missed Week 8 with the injury and Tomlin said he will have an opportunity to work his way back this week.

