August 17, 2021
Steelers Make First-Round of Roster Cuts, Releasing 5 Players

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have trimmed their roster for the first time this summer, releasing five players ahead of their third preseason game. 

The Steelers released wide receiver Isaiah McKoy, offensive tackle Brandon Walton, kicker Sam Sloman, defensive tackle Abdullah Anderson and cornerback Stephen Denmark. 

Sloman signed with the team as training camp started, working behind Chris Boswell and starting during the Hall of Fame Game. McKoy was an undrafted rookie, while the others have competed in training camps before.

Pittsburgh will now work with 85 players until Aug. 24 when they will release another five players. On Aug. 31, they'll trim their roster down to 53 prior to Week 1 of the regular season. 

The Steelers host the Detroit Lions on Aug. 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

