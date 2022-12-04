Steelers Make Five Players Inactive Against Falcons

The Pittsburgh Steelers will sit five players as healthy inactive for their Week 13 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Quarterback Mason Rudolph, offensive lineman Kendrick Green, inside linebacker Mark Robinson, defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk and cornerback Josh Jackson have all been named inactive for the Steelers.

The Steelers avoided injury this week as outside linebackers T.J. Watt (ribs) and Malik Reed (back), and running back Jaylen Warren (hamstring) are all active after entering the weekend as questionable.

Pittsburgh also activated defensive end DeMarvin Leal from Injured Reserve, while simultaneously placing cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) on it.

The Falcons have made the following players inactive:

S Jovante Moffatt

CB Rashad Fenton

OLB Arnold Ebiketie

ILB Nate Landman

OL Chuma Edoga

WR Frank Darby

DL Jalen Dalton

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Kenny Pickett's Breakout Game? Steelers on Verge of Winning Streak

T.J. Watt, Jaylen Warren Surprise Questionables for Falcons Game

Cam Heyward Pays Up on Lost Bet to Chris Wormley

Steelers Who Need to Finish Season Strong

Ben Roethlisberger, Maurkice Pouncey Believe Chris Boswell Called Out Matt Canada