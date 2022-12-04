Skip to main content

Steelers Make Five Players Inactive Against Falcons

The Pittsburgh Steelers shut down five players for Week 13.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will sit five players as healthy inactive for their Week 13 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Quarterback Mason Rudolph, offensive lineman Kendrick Green, inside linebacker Mark Robinson, defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk and cornerback Josh Jackson have all been named inactive for the Steelers. 

The Steelers avoided injury this week as outside linebackers T.J. Watt (ribs) and Malik Reed (back), and running back Jaylen Warren (hamstring) are all active after entering the weekend as questionable. 

Pittsburgh also activated defensive end DeMarvin Leal from Injured Reserve, while simultaneously placing cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) on it. 

The Falcons have made the following players inactive:

S Jovante Moffatt
CB Rashad Fenton
OLB Arnold Ebiketie
ILB Nate Landman
OL Chuma Edoga
WR Frank Darby
DL Jalen Dalton

