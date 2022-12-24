Steelers Make Five Players Inactive vs Raiders

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without Terrell Edmunds.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have ruled five players out for their Week 16 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Quarterback Mason Rudolph, offensive lineman Kendrick Green, safety Terrell Edmunds, defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall and inside linebacker Mark Robinson are all inactive.

Edmunds will miss the game with a hamstring injury. He did not practice throughout the week and will be replaced by Damontae Kazee with Tre Norwood and Miles Killebrew as depth. The Steelers also promoted safety Elijah Riley from the practice squad.

The Steelers did get two positive injury news with Diontae Johnson and Myles Jack, who were both listed as questionable but will play.

The Raiders have made six players inactive:

CB Rock Ya-Sin

RB Zamir White

G Netane Muti

T Jackson Barton

DT Matthew Butler

DE Tashawn Bower

