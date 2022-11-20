Steelers Rule Five Players Inactive Against Bengals

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have ruled out five players for their Week 11 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Quarterback Mason Rudolph, inside linebacker Mark Robinson, offensive guard Kendrick Green, and cornerbacks Josh Jackson and Ahkello Witherspoon will not play against the Bengals.

Witherspoon has missed all but one game since his hamstring injury occurred in Week 3. Cam Sutton and Levi Wallace will start in his absence.

The Bengals have ruled seven players out for the game:

WR Ja'Marr Chase

P Kevin Huber

S Dax Hill

RB Chris Evans

DT Josh Tupou

OT D'Ante Smith

G Jackson Carmen

Chase is expected to return next week from his hip injury. Hill suffered a shoulder injury last week against the Carolina Panthers.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Minkah Fitzpatrick Good to Go for Bengals Game

Can Steelers Beat the Bengals

DeMarvin Leal Learned Deeper Football From Two All-Pros on IR

How Minkah Fitzpatrick Found Out About Appendicitis

Don't Get Stuck in Past With Steelers Offensive Line

Film Room: Defensive Takeaways From T.J. Watt's First Game Back

Ryan Leaf Welcomes Kenny Pickett to Exclusive Rookie Club