Steelers Rule Five Players Inactive Against Bengals
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have ruled out five players for their Week 11 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Quarterback Mason Rudolph, inside linebacker Mark Robinson, offensive guard Kendrick Green, and cornerbacks Josh Jackson and Ahkello Witherspoon will not play against the Bengals.
Witherspoon has missed all but one game since his hamstring injury occurred in Week 3. Cam Sutton and Levi Wallace will start in his absence.
The Bengals have ruled seven players out for the game:
- WR Ja'Marr Chase
- P Kevin Huber
- S Dax Hill
- RB Chris Evans
- DT Josh Tupou
- OT D'Ante Smith
- G Jackson Carmen
Chase is expected to return next week from his hip injury. Hill suffered a shoulder injury last week against the Carolina Panthers.
