Skip to main content

Steelers Rule Five Players Inactive Against Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers make Josh Jackson and four others inactive.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have ruled out five players for their Week 11 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. 

Quarterback Mason Rudolph, inside linebacker Mark Robinson, offensive guard Kendrick Green, and cornerbacks Josh Jackson and Ahkello Witherspoon will not play against the Bengals. 

Witherspoon has missed all but one game since his hamstring injury occurred in Week 3. Cam Sutton and Levi Wallace will start in his absence. 

The Bengals have ruled seven players out for the game:

  • WR Ja'Marr Chase
  • P Kevin Huber
  • S Dax Hill
  • RB Chris Evans
  • DT Josh Tupou
  • OT D'Ante Smith
  • G Jackson Carmen

Chase is expected to return next week from his hip injury. Hill suffered a shoulder injury last week against the Carolina Panthers. 

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Minkah Fitzpatrick Good to Go for Bengals Game

Can Steelers Beat the Bengals

DeMarvin Leal Learned Deeper Football From Two All-Pros on IR

How Minkah Fitzpatrick Found Out About Appendicitis

Don't Get Stuck in Past With Steelers Offensive Line

Film Room: Defensive Takeaways From T.J. Watt's First Game Back

Ryan Leaf Welcomes Kenny Pickett to Exclusive Rookie Club

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_19430209_168388034_lowres
News

Watch: T.J. Watt Grabs Unbelievable Interception vs Bengals

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19252971_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers OC Mason Cole Suffers Foot Injury vs Bengals

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19428322_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Steelers Lose Jaylen Warren to Hamstring Injury vs Bengals

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19473945_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Win Two of Three in Early Slot of Week 11

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19030331_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers vs Bengals Rematch a Top 5 Most Accessible Game in Week 11

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19188744_168388034_lowres
News

Report: Minkah Fitzpatrick Good to Go for Bengals Game

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19427004_168388034_lowres (1)
AllSteelers+

4 Things to Watch: Steelers vs Bengals

By Derrick Bell
USATSI_19030134_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

Can Steelers Beat the Bengals?

By Noah Strackbein and Derrick Bell