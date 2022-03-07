Steelers Can Fix So Many Problems With One Free Agent Signing

The Pittsburgh Steelers need to fix their entire offensive line, and it appears they could be taking a veteran approach to how to do so.

According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, the Steelers are interested in free agent center Ryan Jensen. The 30 year old spent the last four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, earning his first Pro Bowl in 2021 and winning Super Bowl LV.

The Steelers don't have a true center on the roster after attempting turn Kendrick Green into one in 2021. The Illinois guard proved it's much easier said than done to transition into the middle of the line, and could be on the move back to guard in 2022.

Jensen allows Pittsburgh to test Green at guard and opens the possibility for another guard or tackle to be drafted without pressure of finding a true center.

Jensen won't come cheap. He signed a four-year, $42 million deal with $22 million guaranteed in 2018. At the time, he was the highest-paid center in the NFL. Maybe he won't hit that mark again, but he won't be looking for a significant pay cut, either.

The Steelers head into free agency with Dan Moore Jr., Kevin Dotson and Kendrick Green as returning starters. Adding Jenson allows moves across the line, and adds a proven veteran Pittsburgh desperately needs.

An expensive fix, but one that could solve a lot of issues.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Aaron Rodgers Sets Deadline for Major Offseason Decision

Nik Bonitto Has the Attention of Steelers

T.J. Watt Hot Top at Day 4 of NFL Combine

Steelers Meet With a Dozen Offensive Linemen at NFL Combine

George Pickens Looking to Shock Many, Including Steelers

Matt Corral Confident in Replacing Ben Roethlisberger for Steelers