Steelers Found Snake in Visiting Locker Room
The Pittsburgh Steelers faced adversity both on and off the field in their Week 10 matchup against the Washington Commanders, but not in the way you'd assume.
In a sneak peek for the newest episode of his Not Just Football podcast on Instagram, Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward revealed that the team had a snake slither its way through the visiting locker room, temporarily sending things into somewhat of a frenzy.
"Before the game, I go out, warm up, come back in," Heyward said. "I come back in, right. Everybody was a little bit shocked when I came in. I was like, 'What's going on?' There was a snake in our locker room. A snake. And it was coming from the bottom of Russell [Wilson]'s locker. Everybody was thrown for a loop. A snake in our locker room."
Northwest Stadium, the home of the Commanders, doesn't exactly hold a sterling reputation around the league, so it's not a huge surprise that something of that nature occurred. Still, it's not often you hear about a snake finding its way into an NFL stadium, much less a locker room.
Clearly it didn't deter Pittsburgh much, however, as it moved to 7-2 with a resilient 28-27 victory over the Commanders, who held a 7-2 record themselves heading into the contest.
Heyward further revealed that the snake escaped back from where it came from. Additionally, he stated that head coach Mike Tomlin used the situation as somewhat of a rallying cry.
"Mike [Tomlin] was like, 'We can make a big deal about a small locker room, there being a snake, but it doesn't matter, we still gotta win,'" Heyward said. "So it kind of just played into our mantra."
Perhaps Pittsburgh can rally around that experience as it heads into the back half of its schedule and gets ready to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11.
