    • October 12, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    GM ReportNewsPodcastsAll Steelers+SI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Steelers Dealing With Four Injuries Heading Into Week 6 vs. Seahawks

    The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with four injuries on top of losing wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will let the practice week decide the status of four players in Week 6 against the Seattle Seahawks. 

    Cornerback Cam Sutton (groin), wide receiver James Washington (groin), linebacker Devin Bush (groin) and defensive tackle Carlos Davis (knee) are all dealing with injuries heading into the week. 

    Bush left in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos and did not return. This is his second groin injury of the season. Head coach Mike Tomlin could not confirm whether it was a new issue or an aggravation of the last one. 

    Sutton and Washington missed Week 5. Davis hasn't played since Week 1. 

    Tomlin also confirmed wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will undergo surgery on his shoulder and be placed on Injured Reserve.

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Steelers Confirm JuJu Smith-Schuster to Miss Season

    Steelers Hosting Free Agent Anthony Miller

    Najee Harris All Smiles for His Offensive Line

    This is How Steelers Envisioned Offense

    Steelers Investigating Spreading of Ashes on Heinz Field

    USATSI_16443691_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Dealing With Four Injuries Heading Into Week 6 vs. Seahawks

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16741970_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Steelers Confirm JuJu Smith-Schuster Will Miss Rest of Season

    8 minutes ago
    USATSI_16622000_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Will Undergo Surgery Wednesday

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_16833866_168388034_lowres
    News

    Ravens Rushing Streak Ends, Leaving Them Tied With 70's Steelers

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_15089970_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers to Host Free Agent Anthony Miller

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_16845245_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Injury Update: What We Know About JuJu Smith-Schuster's Shoulder

    18 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-10-11 at 3.34.30 PM
    News

    Najee Harris All Smiles for Steelers Offensive Line

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_16566142_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Open as Favorites Over Seahawks in Week 6

    21 hours ago