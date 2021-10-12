Steelers Dealing With Four Injuries Heading Into Week 6 vs. Seahawks

The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with four injuries on top of losing wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will let the practice week decide the status of four players in Week 6 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Cornerback Cam Sutton (groin), wide receiver James Washington (groin), linebacker Devin Bush (groin) and defensive tackle Carlos Davis (knee) are all dealing with injuries heading into the week.

Bush left in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos and did not return. This is his second groin injury of the season. Head coach Mike Tomlin could not confirm whether it was a new issue or an aggravation of the last one.

Sutton and Washington missed Week 5. Davis hasn't played since Week 1.

Tomlin also confirmed wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will undergo surgery on his shoulder and be placed on Injured Reserve.

