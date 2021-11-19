Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    Steelers Rule Out Four Players vs. Chargers

    The Pittsburgh Steelers will miss three starters against the Chargers.
    PITTSBURGH --  The Pittsburgh Steelers have ruled out four players ahead of their Week 11 game with the Los Angeles Chargers. 

    Offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (ankle), cornerback Joe Haden (foot), linebacker T.J. Watt (knee/hip) and defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk (groin) are all officially out against the Chargers. 

    Dotson, Haden and Watt did not practice throughout the week after leaving Week 10 against the Lions. The Steelers will turn to J.C. Hassenauer at guard, James Pierre at cornerback and Derek Tuszka and Taco Charlton at outside linebacker. 

    Wide receiver Chase Claypool returns to the lineup after missing Week 10 with a toe injury. He was limited on Wednesday and Thursday and was a full participant on Friday. 

    Guard Trai Turner will also be active after starting the week on the injury report with an ankle injury. He was a full participant during the final two practices. 

