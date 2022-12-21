The Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Famer was set to have his number retired this weekend.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Famer Franco Harris has passed away at the age of 72 just days before his number was set to be retired on the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception, multiple outlets have reported.

Harris was a four-time Super Bowl champion and 9-time Pro Bowler who was drafted by the Steelers with the 13th overall pick in 1972. He claimed the most rushing yards in Steelers history and was named the MVP of Super Bowl IX.

The Steelers were scheduled to host a celebration this weekend for the anniversary of the reception and then retire Harris's number during halftime of their Week 16 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The team has not yet confirmed the news, and the cause of death is not yet known. All Steelers will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

