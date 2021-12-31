Steelers Friday Injury Report: Week 17 vs. Browns
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to see multiple players miss practice as they prepare for the Cleveland Browns in Week 17.
Center Kendrick Green (calf), linebacker Buddy Johnson (foot) and punter Pressley Harvin III (personal) all missed their second day of practice this week. Meanwhile, tight end Pat Freiermuth (concussion) continued to be a full participant, and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (shoulder/pectoral) returned after missing yesterday.
Harvin’s father passed away on Christmas morning and head coach Mike Tomlin said the team will continue to support his time away.
In place of Green, the Steelers would turn to J.C. Hassenauer at center against the Browns.
At inside linebacker, the Steelers are down to Marcus Allen and Ulysees Gilbert III after the team placed Joe Schobert on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, joining Devin Bush. Johnson missed the last two games because of the foot injury.
