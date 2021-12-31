Skip to main content
    •
    December 31, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Steelers Friday Injury Report: Week 17 vs. Browns

    More of the same in the Pittsburgh Steelers second injury report.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to see multiple players miss practice as they prepare for the Cleveland Browns in Week 17. 

    Center Kendrick Green (calf), linebacker Buddy Johnson (foot) and punter Pressley Harvin III (personal) all missed their second day of practice this week. Meanwhile, tight end Pat Freiermuth (concussion) continued to be a full participant, and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (shoulder/pectoral) returned after missing yesterday.

    Harvin’s father passed away on Christmas morning and head coach Mike Tomlin said the team will continue to support his time away.

    In place of Green, the Steelers would turn to J.C. Hassenauer at center against the Browns. 

    At inside linebacker, the Steelers are down to Marcus Allen and Ulysees Gilbert III after the team placed Joe Schobert on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, joining Devin Bush. Johnson missed the last two games because of the foot injury. 

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    Cam Heyward on Best Memories of Ben Roethlisberger

    Read More

    Steelers Place Two Starters on COVID-19 List

    Big Ben's Farewell and Everything it Includes

    Film Room: Breaking Down Browns Run Game

    Trai Turner on Steelers New O-Line Coach

    Joe Haden Looks Back on Ben Roethlisberger's Career

    Who's to Blame for Steelers Struggles?

    USATSI_16621915_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Steelers Friday Injury Report: Week 17 vs. Browns

    10 seconds ago
    2021_OTA_0525ce_0450
    News

    Cam Heyward Reflects on Best Memories of Ben Roethlisberger

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16844628_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Place Three Players on COVID-19 List

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_16622085_168388034_lowres (2)
    Podcasts

    Ben Roethlisberger's Heinz Field Farewell and Everything It Comes With

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_17391606_168388034_lowres
    AllSteelers+

    Film Room: Breaking Down Browns Diverse Rushing Attack

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_17393928_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers First Injury Report of Week 17 vs. Browns

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_17427769_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Place Player on COVID-19 List, Activate Another

    Dec 30, 2021
    USATSI_16786423_168388034_lowres (2)
    News

    Ben Roethlisberger on Playing Final Game at Heinz Field

    Dec 30, 2021