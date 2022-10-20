Steelers Roster Nearing Full Health Heading Toward Dolphins Game

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' long list of Week 7 injuries appears to be headed in the right direction. As the team finished their second practice in preparation for the Miami Dolphins, eight players took a step forward in their progressions.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett remained a full participant while working through concussion protocol. Cornerback Levi Wallace and tight end Pat Freiermuth were also full participants for a second day as they look to be cleared as well.

Cornerbacks Cam Sutton and Ahkello Witherspoon were full participants after being limited to start the week. Both are dealing with hamstring injuries, Witherspoon's being from Week 3.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee), linebacker Myles Jack (ankle), defensive tackles Chris Wormley (ankle) and Larry Ogunjobi (knee), and offensive linemen James Daniels (ankle) and Mason Cole (foot/ankle) were all full participants as well.

Cornerback James Pierre popped up on the injury report as a limited participant due to a hip injury. Meanwhile, wide receiver Steven Sims remains out with a hamstring injury.

Cam Heyward had a veteran's day off.

Safety Damontae Kazee also returned to practice for the first time since his wrist surgery. The Steelers now have 21 days to active him back to the 53-man roster.

