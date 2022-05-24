Skip to main content

Report: Steelers to Announce New GM This Week

The Pittsburgh Steelers are down to six candidates.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are almost set to announce their replacement for Kevin Colbert. According to reports from ESPN's Brook Pryor, the team will make a decision on their next general manager by the end of the week. 

The Steelers are down to six finalists for the position, including their own vice president of football and business administration Omar Khan and pro scout Brandon Hunt. 

Other candidates include Tampa Bay Buccaneers vice president of player personnel John Spytek, Tennessee Titans vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden, former Buffalo Bills general manager Doug Whaley and Philadelphia Eagles vice president of player personnel Andy Weidl.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoprt reports that the announcement for their next GM could come by the end of the week. 

