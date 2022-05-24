Report: Steelers to Announce New GM This Week

The Pittsburgh Steelers are down to six candidates.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are almost set to announce their replacement for Kevin Colbert. According to reports from ESPN's Brook Pryor, the team will make a decision on their next general manager by the end of the week.

The Steelers are down to six finalists for the position, including their own vice president of football and business administration Omar Khan and pro scout Brandon Hunt.

Other candidates include Tampa Bay Buccaneers vice president of player personnel John Spytek, Tennessee Titans vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden, former Buffalo Bills general manager Doug Whaley and Philadelphia Eagles vice president of player personnel Andy Weidl.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoprt reports that the announcement for their next GM could come by the end of the week.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Open OTAs With LG Competition

Mitchell Trubisky Welcomes Kenny Pickett Competition

Steelers QBs Reflect on First Practice Without Dwayne Haskins

Diontae Johnson a No-Show to Start OTAs

Stephon Tuitt Absent to Start OTAs, But Expected to Return

Steelers UDFA Tyree Johnson A No-Go at First Day of OTAs

Kevin Dotson Confirms Mitchell Trubisky is Steelers Starting QB

Report Shows Dwayne Haskins Was Drunk, on Ketamine at Time of Death

Report: Diontae Johnson Missed His Youth Football Camp