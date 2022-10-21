Skip to main content

Steelers WR George Pickens Added Another Unbelievable Catch to His Resume

The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie had everyone on the field lost for words.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers rookie George Pickens has taken no time to become a walking highlight reel for this team. He's still working his way into a groove on Sundays, but during the practice week, the second-round pick is making unbelievable catches. 

Pickens added to his resume during the Steelers' Week 7 preparation for the Miami Dolphins. Quarterback Kenny Pickett made a throw to the sideline, Pickens ran a fade, went over a defender and grabbed it one-handed.  

"You feel comfortable putting the ball up for him and have him make plays," Pickett said. "He casually made the best catch I've ever seen on Wednesday's practice. Unbelievable catch. I've never seen a catch like that in my life."

"It was crazy," Pickens described it, and said to refer to his highlight catch during a Georgia practice as reference to what it looked like.

Everyone around the play was shook. 

"He makes a crazy catch once a week," cornerback Arthur Maulet said. "He's an alien."

It's become a norm for the rookie. His Thursday Night Football catch against the Cleveland Browns is still making it's way around the internet, and that was after a number of impressive grabs during training camp. 

"That's status-quo with him," Pickett said. "He does that routinely. He's a special player." 

With six games under his belt and hopefully a long NFL career in front of him, it's only a matter of time before Pickens finds some of his grabs engraved in league history. 

