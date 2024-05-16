Steelers Given Brutal Stretch of Games
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers got no favors from the NFL. A team with plenty of hope and expectations won't have an easy path to the playoffs. After their schedule was released, everyone quickly realized how challenging 2024 would truly be.
The Steelers came into the schedule release with one of the top three strengths of the schedule in 2024. Once the game-by-game schedule was released, it became a reality how difficult this run would be.
It all starts with Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons. Truthfully, even if Cousins comes back firing on all shots from his achilles injury, this could be worse. Opening against the Falcons is a game the Steelers can win. And from there, a revenge game for Russell Wilson in Denver isn't too tall of a task, either.
With the Chargers and Colts following, winning early shouldn't be a problem.
The Steelers round out the first half of their year against the Cowboys, Raiders, Jets and Giants. Heading into a Week 9 Bye Week, a winning record is doable - and a must.
The back half of the schedule gets rough. The Steelers end the year against the Commanders, Ravens (twice), Browns (twice), Eagles, Chiefs, and Bengals (twice). They hit the road in Week 12 against Cleveland and follow through with a trip to Cincinnati. Then, they head back home to take on the Browns again, go to Philadelphia, Baltimore—and three days later, playing a Christmas Day game on a Wednesday, they take on the Chiefs at Acrisure Stadium.
In Week 18, they host the Bengals.
The Steelers are viewed as a winning team until their not. With Mike Tomlin running the show, a new quarterback in Wilson and a play-caller in Smith, the hopes are high. Even with a tough schedule, winning is possible, but not taking advantage of the beginning stretch could be detramental.
In years past, the Steelers struggled against teams they shouldn't have. With the final stretch the 2024 season presents, that isn't an option. Win when you should win is the motto this season - and one Pittsburgh is going to live, or die, from.
