Steelers Get Good and Bad Injury News
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin provided injury updates on Tuesday afternoon as the team begins preparing for their Week 5 contest against the Dallas Cowboys.
Tomlin first stated that it's "prudent" to assume edge rusher Alex Highsmith will remain out this week. He left the Steelers' Week 3 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers with a groin injury that held him out of practice and their Week 4 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
Right guard James Daniels will also be sidelined for this contest due to an Achilles injury he suffered versus the Colts. He is likely to miss the remainder of the season, delivering a strong blow to Pittsburgh's offensive line.
There is some good news on that front as well, as left guard Isaac Seumalo has the potential to return on Sunday night. He participated in practice last week for the first time since going down with a pectoral injury in late August.
Spencer Anderson and Mason McCormick both logged significant playing time in Indianapolis and have the potential to be impact players somewhere down the road, but the return of Seumalo would help fortify the line this season as the Steelers look to make a playoff push.
Tomlin added that the availability of Jaylen Warren, MyCole Pruitt, Cordarrelle Patterson, Nick Herbig and Keeanu Benton will be determined based on their participation in practice throughout the work week.
Warren did not play against the Colts after leaving Week 3 with a knee injury. Patterson departed with an ankle injury in the second quarter against Indianapolis and was later ruled out.
Pruitt suffered a knee injury against the Denver Broncos in Week 2 and has not played in either of Pittsburgh's last two contests.
Herbig also left with an ankle injury during the first half in Indianapolis and did not return. Benton was also mentioned among the team's injured players, though both he and Herbig are expected to play against Dallas.
