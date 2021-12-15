Steelers Get Good and Bad News on Offensive Line

The Pittsburgh Steelers had one offensive lineman return while another was placed on IR.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have designated offensive lineman J.C. Hassenauer to return to practice, the team announced.

Hassenauer was placed on Injured Reserve on Nov. 27 with a pectoral injury. He'll return to practice Wednesday, opening his 21-day window to be activated off IR.

The Steelers are thin at offensive line with Kevin Dotson continuing to heal an ankle injury on IR.

B.J. Finney joined Dotson on IR with a back injury. The placement will leave Finney off the field for a minimum of three weeks, making his earlier return Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens.

John Leglue started at left guard against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14 after replacing Finney in Week 13. Hassenauer could return to the starting lineup once he's activated.

