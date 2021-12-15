Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Steelers Get Good and Bad News on Offensive Line

    The Pittsburgh Steelers had one offensive lineman return while another was placed on IR.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have designated offensive lineman J.C. Hassenauer to return to practice, the team announced. 

    Hassenauer was placed on Injured Reserve on Nov. 27 with a pectoral injury. He'll return to practice Wednesday, opening his 21-day window to be activated off IR. 

    The Steelers are thin at offensive line with Kevin Dotson continuing to heal an ankle injury on IR.

    B.J. Finney joined Dotson on IR with a back injury. The placement will leave Finney off the field for a minimum of three weeks, making his earlier return Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens. 

    John Leglue started at left guard against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14 after replacing Finney in Week 13. Hassenauer could return to the starting lineup once he's activated. 

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    Read More

    Checking in on James Conner From Boots on the Ground in Arizona

    NFL Informs Teams of Salary Cap Number

    NFL Executive Compares Kenny Pickett to Johnny Manziel

    Tomlin Explains Why Zach Banner Hasn't Started

    Mike Tomlin Defends Chase Claypool's First Down Celebration

    Steelers Could Get Six Players Back for Titans Game

    USATSI_16889152_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Steelers Get Good and Bad News on Offensive Line

    10 seconds ago
    USATSI_17208265_168388034_lowres
    News

    Browns QB Baker Mayfield Tests Positive for COVID-19

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17208582_168388034_lowres
    News

    Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski Tests Positive for COVID-19

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17356337_168388034_lowres
    News

    Checking in on James Conner From Boots on the Ground in Arizona

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17068600_168388034_lowres
    Podcasts

    The AFC North Stinks - Can the Steelers Win it?

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_16975738_168388034_lowres
    News

    NFL Informs Teams of 2022 Salary Cap Number

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_17292455_168388034_lowres
    News

    NFL Executive Compares Kenny Pickett to Johnny Manziel

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_17171679_168388034_lowres
    News

    Odell Beckham Jr. Tests Positive for COVID-19

    21 hours ago