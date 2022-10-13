Skip to main content

Steelers Get Some Good News on Second Injury Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers lengthy injury report took a small step in the right direction.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers injury report is getting better, but leaving the field for the second practice of Week 6, only four players took steps forward in their participation. 

The Steelers remain with 11 players listed on their injury report. The good news, is that wide receiver Diontae Johnson (hip), defensive tackle Montravius Adams (hip) and tight end Zach Gentry (knee) are back to full participants. 

Gentry said after practice that he does expect to play this weekend.

Cornerback Levi Wallace (concussion) was limited after not practicing to start the week. Tight end Pat Freiermuth, who is also in the concussion protocol, was limited for a second day as well. 

On the other side of the report, cornerbacks Cam Sutton and Ahkello Witherspoon continued to miss practice with hamstring injuries. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick also missed a second day due to a knee injury. 

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (back) and center Mason Cole (foot) also missed a second day this week. Cole confirmed to All Steelers that he also expects to play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but is dealing with a lingering foot issue. 

Safety Terrell Edmunds was a full participant for a second day as he returns from concussion protocol.

