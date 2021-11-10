Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Steelers Get Good News on Chase Claypool's Toe Injury

    The Pittsburgh Steelers originally feared the worst for Chase Claypool.
    Author:

    The MRI on Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool's toe revealed better news than imagined, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. 

    The Steelers originally believed Claypool could miss the rest of the season but resulted were better than expected and he is only considered week-to-week with the injury. 

    Claypool limped to the sideline during the second half against the Chicago Bears but didn't spend much time with trainers. He went back into the game but was not on the field during the team's final drive. 

    This season, the second-year wideout has caught 29 passes for 433 yards and a touchdown.

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    Steelers First Injury Report of Week 10 vs. Lions

    Read More

    Steelers to Attend Pitt-UNC QB Showdown

    Big Ben Tells Story of Learning Who Pat Freiermuth Was

    Can Steelers Win AFC?

    Chase Claypool to Undergo MRI on Toe

    Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel

    Follow All Steelers on Twitter: @si_steelers
    Like and Follow All Steelers on Facebook

    USATSI_17122950_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Get Good News on Chase Claypool's Toe Injury

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17123024_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers First Injury Report of Week 10 vs. Lions

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17122904_168388034_lowres
    News

    NFL Officiating Releases Video Explaining Cassius Marsh Taunting Penalty

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17057192_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers to Attend Pickett-Howell Showdown

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_17122544_168388034_lowres
    News

    Ben Roethlisberger Tells Story of Learning Who Pat Freiermuth Was

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_17122507_168388034_lowres
    Podcasts

    Can Steelers Win the AFC?

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_17067917_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Shares Support for Stricter Taunting Rules

    Nov 9, 2021
    USATSI_17123024_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers WR Chase Claypool Dealing With Toe Injury

    Nov 9, 2021