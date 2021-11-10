Steelers Get Good News on Chase Claypool's Toe Injury

The MRI on Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool's toe revealed better news than imagined, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The Steelers originally believed Claypool could miss the rest of the season but resulted were better than expected and he is only considered week-to-week with the injury.

Claypool limped to the sideline during the second half against the Chicago Bears but didn't spend much time with trainers. He went back into the game but was not on the field during the team's final drive.

This season, the second-year wideout has caught 29 passes for 433 yards and a touchdown.

