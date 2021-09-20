Steelers Get Good News on Diontae Johnson, T.J. Watt Injuries

The Pittsburgh Steelers received positive timelines on both Diontae Johnson and T.J. Watt's injuries.

The Pittsburgh Steelers received good news regarding wide receiver Diontae Johnson's knee injury, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Johnson was injured on the final play of the Steelers' 26-17 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Head coach Mike Tomlin said after the game that Johnson is still being evaluated with a knee injury.

The Steelers also received positive news on linebacker T.J. Watt.

Watt left Sunday's game in the first half with a groin injury and was unable to return. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the injury will not keep Watt sidelined long-term and has a chance to play in Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Steelers are 1-1 heading into their second home game when they'll host the Bengals. Watt has accumulated three sacks and two forced fumbles in the first two weeks of the season. He signed a 5-year, $112 million contract extension days before the regular season.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

Trai Turner Will Not Be Suspended for Ejection

Steelers Place Tyson Alualu on IR

Offensive Takeaways: Steelers Want to Trust O-Line But Can't

Tyson Alualu Sends Message After Ankle Surgery

Five Thoughts: Steelers Can't Afford Mistakes