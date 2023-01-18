Steelers DB Coach Grady Brown Named Senior Bowl DC

The Pittsburgh Steelers secondary coach is headed to the Senior Bowl.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers defensive backs coach Grady Brown will make his way down to Mobile, Alabama at the end of the month to help coach the National Team at the Senior Bowl.

The event announced they are changing up the coaching staff from years past and bringing in different coaches from around the NFL to work with the prospects. Prior to this winter, it was typically a full coaching staff from two teams that worked with the American and National teams.

Brown will be the defensive coordinator for the National Team. The rosters have not yet been announced, but Brown could get an opportunity work with some big names, including a local star in linebacker SiVocea Dennis.

The Senior Bowl will take place on Feb 4, with a week of practice happening the week prior.

All Steelers will be live from Mobile during the event.

