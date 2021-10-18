    • October 18, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    GM ReportNewsPodcastsAll Steelers+SI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Watch: Steelers Hall of Famers Receive Ring of Excellence

    The Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Famers received their rings at halftime against the Seahawks.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- Four members of the Pittsburgh Steelers were inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame over the last two years and returned to Heinz Field to receive their Ring of Excellence. 

    Troy Polamalu, Donnie Shell, Alan Fanceca and former coach Bill Cowher were honored at halftime of the Steelers Week 6 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks for their induction in Canton, Ohio.

    Steelers president  Art Rooney II presented the rings to the inductees as they stood next to their busts on the goal line. 

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Cam Heyward Ties Joey Porter on Steelers Sack List

    Bill Cowher Discusses Upcoming Rebuild for Steelers

    Polamalu: Rainy Night Perfect for Return to Heinz Field

    Polamalu Gets Emotional Thanking Wife for Hall of Fame Speech

    Steelers Inactives vs. Seahawks

    KSR_7486
    News

    Watch: Steelers Hall of Famers Receive Ring of Excellence

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16788583_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Cam Heyward Ties Joey Porter on Steelers Sack List

    37 minutes ago
    USATSI_13444073_168388034_lowres
    News

    Bill Cowher Discusses Upcoming Rebuild for Steelers

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16977815_168388034_lowres
    News

    Troy Polamalu: Eery Night Perfect for Return

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16977817_168388034_lowres
    News

    Troy Polamalu Gets Emotional Thanking Wife for Hall of Fame Speech

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_13853006_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Inactives vs. Seahawks

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16788633_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers vs. Seahawks: How to Watch/Listen

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_16787452_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Switch Up Game Day Routine for Sunday Night Football

    11 hours ago