Watch: Steelers Hall of Famers Receive Ring of Excellence

The Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Famers received their rings at halftime against the Seahawks.

PITTSBURGH -- Four members of the Pittsburgh Steelers were inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame over the last two years and returned to Heinz Field to receive their Ring of Excellence.

Troy Polamalu, Donnie Shell, Alan Fanceca and former coach Bill Cowher were honored at halftime of the Steelers Week 6 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks for their induction in Canton, Ohio.

Steelers president Art Rooney II presented the rings to the inductees as they stood next to their busts on the goal line.

