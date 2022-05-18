Skip to main content

Steelers Add Hall of Honor Museum to Heinz Field

The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding even more fan experience to home games.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding even more to the Heinz Field experience, introducing the Hall of Honor Museum. 

The Steelers Hall of Honor was established in 2017 and includes former players, coaches and front office personnel who were integral in creating and sustaining the franchise's success dating back to when the team was founded by Art Rooney Sr. in 1933. Today, there are 45 members who have been inducted. 

Now, fans can experience a look back in time at some of the Steelers' greats.

"We are extremely excited about the opening of the Steelers Hall of Honor Museum this Fall," Steelers President Art Rooney II said in a statement. "This will provide our fans the opportunity to not only learn more about the Hall of Honor inductees, but also about the history of the team with many great videos, pictures and displays that highlight great moments and players in Steelers history. We have the best fans in the world, and we know they will enjoy this interactive museum upon its opening later this fall."

The museum will open this fall and be located near Gate B above the team's Pro Shop. It'll be open year-round and offer tours as well. 

