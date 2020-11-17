Steelers Could Get Mike Hilton and Chris Wormley Back in Week 11

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are optimistic they'll have both cornerback Mike Hilton and defensive lineman Chris Wormley back on the field for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the Steelers' injury concerns for Week 11 on Tuesday. As of now, Pittsburgh will need to see a quality week of work from newly injured running backs Jaylen Samuels (quad) and Trey Edmunds (hamstring) to make either available on Sunday.

"We'll see where the week takes us in terms of some of those guys," Tomlin said.

The head coach also said there is "really big optimism" in the return of Hilton and Wormley. Both are set to begin working at practice on Wednesday.

Wormley was placed on Injured Reserve after Week 7 due to a knee injury. He has not been activated off IR yet, but will likely be today or tomorrow. Tomlin said he has a chance to play in Week 11 if the week goes as planned.

Hilton has tested returning but has been unable to. The cornerback hasn't played since Week 6 with a shoulder injury.

Last week, Hilton started the week as a full participant in practice but was downgraded to limited on Thursday and Friday. He went into Sunday as questionable but was inactive by kickoff.

The Steelers will also remain in the NFL's intensive protocol this week as they continue to deal with COVID-19 concerns. All meetings will be handled virtually, and players will receive treatment in shifts to avoid contact.

"It is my hope that we do a better job this week than last week," Tomlin said. "Better instructing. Better listening. Better use of the time, better understanding of the technology and the resources at our disposal, in an effort to combat the challenges that are associated with it."

Tomlin said, "you lose a little" when you're not working face-to-face with players. The coaching staff will continue to work to better their grip on preparing virtually this week.

"As teachers, and that's what we are as coaches, you need that feedback, you need that feel," Tomlin said. "It's challenging and difficult doing it via Zoom and things of that nature."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.