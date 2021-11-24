Skip to main content
    November 24, 2021
    Hines Ward Named Semifinalist for 2022 Hall of Fame Class

    The Pittsburgh Steelers legend is a semifinalist for the sixth-consecutive time
    PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward has been named a semifinalist for the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame class. 

    Ward, a semi-finalist for the sixth-straight year, played 14 seasons with the Steelers after being selected in the third round of the 1998 NFL Draft. 

    During his NFL career, Ward caught 1,000 career receptions for 12,083 yards and 85 touchdowns, won two Super Bowls and was named Super Bowl XL MVP. He was elected to the Steelers Hall of Honor in 2020.

    The Modern Era semifinalists will be trimmed to 15 before the Pro Football Hall of Fame committee will meet to decide the 2022 class. 

