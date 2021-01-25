Steelers Hire Alfredo Roberts as Tight Ends Coach

The Pittsburgh Steelers have filled one of their three vacant offensive coaching positions.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have filled one of their coaching needs this offseason, hiring Alfredo Roberts as their new tight ends coach.

Roberts comes from Los Angeles, where he coached the Chargers tight ends in 2020 and their running backs from 2017-2019.

Roberts has spent 17 years coaching in the NFL, including trips to Jacksonville (2003-06), Cleveland (2007-08), Tampa Bay (2009-11) and Indianapolis (2012-15).

The hire replaces James Daniel, who announced his retirement at the age of 68.

The Steelers are still in search of an offensive coordinator and offensive line coach. If the team promotes Matt Canada to coordinator, they will need a quarterbacks coach as well.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.