GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+
Search

Steelers Hire Alfredo Roberts as Tight Ends Coach

The Pittsburgh Steelers have filled one of their three vacant offensive coaching positions.
Author:
Publish date:

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have filled one of their coaching needs this offseason, hiring Alfredo Roberts as their new tight ends coach. 

Roberts comes from Los Angeles, where he coached the Chargers tight ends in 2020 and their running backs from 2017-2019. 

Roberts has spent 17 years coaching in the NFL, including trips to Jacksonville (2003-06), Cleveland (2007-08), Tampa Bay (2009-11) and Indianapolis (2012-15). 

The hire replaces James Daniel, who announced his retirement at the age of 68. 

The Steelers are still in search of an offensive coordinator and offensive line coach. If the team promotes Matt Canada to coordinator, they will need a quarterbacks coach as well.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

USATSI_11319776_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Hire Alfredo Roberts as Tight Ends Coach

USATSI_15478141_168388034_lowres
News

Is Aaron Rodgers an Option for the Steelers? Some Say Yes

USATSI_11443467_168388034_lowres
GM Report

The Steelers Team Big Ben Knows Is Changing, but Does It Mean He'll Leave?

USATSI_11857587_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Tight End Vance McDonald Announces Retirement

Rodgers
GM Report

NFL Playoff Predictions: Conference Championship Games

USATSI_15256159_168388034_lowres
GM Report

What Signing Dwayne Haskins Means, And Doesn't Mean, for the Steelers

USATSI_14991044_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Sign QB Dwayne Haskins

USATSI_10458549_168388034_lowres
News

Report: Steelers Interview Former Browns HC Hue Jackson for OC Job