Steelers Make Surprising Change at WR Coach
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have hired Frisman Jackson as their new wide receivers coach, the team announced Tuesday.
Jackson comes from the Carolina Panthers where he served as the wide receivers coach in 2020 and then offensive passing game coordinator/receivers coach in 2021. He carries 14 years of experience at both the college and NFL level into Pittsburgh, all as wide receiver or passing game coordinator positions.
Jackson enters the Steelers as a new era of quarterback begins, but Pittsburgh's last franchise quarterback has ties with the new WRs coach.
In 2004, Jackson caught passes from Ben Roethlisberger during a private workout in Cleveland, where he advocated for the Browns to draft him.
The move comes after the Steelers did not renew Ike Hilliard's contract. Pittsburgh made no announcement of Hilliard's departure prior to the hiring of Jackson.
Hilliard spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons with the Steelers.
