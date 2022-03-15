Steelers Hire New Assistant Offensive Line Coach

The Pittsburgh Steelers hire an assistant o-line coach from the college ranks.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have hired Isaac Williams as their assistant offensive line coach, the team announced.

Williams comes from the college ranks where he spent the 2021 season as North Carolina Central University's offensive line coach. From 2018-2020, he worked with the offensive line at Morgan State, Northern Colorado from 2016-2017.

During his time at Morgan State, he was the tight ends coach and offensive line coach/run game coordinator.

Williams was a four-year starter and captain at Alcorn State from 2008-2011 and spent one season in the Arena Football League, playing defensive end and center for the Laredo Rattlesnakes in 2013.

He'll join new offensive line coach Pat Meyer.

