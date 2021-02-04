GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+SI.com
Report: Steelers Hire New Quarterbacks Coach

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly filled their quarterbacks coach vacancy.
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have hired their new quarterbacks coach, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. 

Reports from NFL Network say the Steelers have hired longtime NFL assistant Mike Sullivan to handle the duties. He'll replace newly promoted offensive coordinator Matt Canada. 

Sullivan has worked as a quarterbacks coach for the New York Giants (2010-2011, 2015) and the Denver Broncos (2018). He's been around teams like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars, working throughout offenses. 

The Steelers have now filled all their primary coaching needs on offense. The team announced the promotion of Adrian Klemm to offensive line coach and hired Alfredo Roberts as their tights end coach. Canada was promoted to OC. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

