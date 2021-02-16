GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+SI.com
Steelers Fill Final Coaching Vacancy, Hiring New Secondary Coach

The Pittsburgh Steelers have hired the final piece of their coaching staff for the 2021 season.
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have filled their final assistant coaching vacancy, hiring Grady Brown as the team's secondary coach. 

Brown comes to Pittsburgh after spending the last 20 years working with different college programs, most recently as the defensive coordinator at McNeese State in 2020 and co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach at Old Dominion in 2019.

Prior to Old Dominion, Brown spent the 2018 season as Louisville's cornerback coach. During the season, the Cardinals finished 40th in the country in pass defense. Brown also has stops in Alabama State (2017), Birmingham Southern (2016) and South Carolina (2012-15). 

Brown will work under defensive coordinator Randy Fichtner, whose contract was extended for another season at the end of 2020. The Steelers' secondary has two big-name free agents this offseason in Mike Hilton and Cameron Sutton.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

