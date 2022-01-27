Steelers Honor Ben Roethlisberger Following Retirement Announcement

The Pittsburgh Steelers say thank you to one of their greats.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made some adjustments to their social media pages following Ben Roethlisberger's retirement announcement.

The Steelers changed their profile picture and header on Twitter to show their appreciation of the 18-year quarterback.

Steelers Twitter Page.

The Steelers also posted a thank you to Roethlisberger as he stepped away from the game of football, officially entering retirement and work as a full-time dad and husband.

Big Ben announced his retirement on social media, releasing a video thanking the fans, the team and the game of football.

"The journey has been exhilarating, fueled by a spirit of competition," Roethlisberger said. "Yet the time has come to clean out my locker, hang up my cleats and continue to be all I can be to my wife and children. I retire from football a truly grateful man."

Roethlisberger walks away fifth all time in yards passing (64,088) and completions (5,440) and eighth in touchdowns (418). Only Peyton Manning (54) had more game-winning drives than Roethlisberger (53).

