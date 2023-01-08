Steelers Honor Bills' Damar Hamlin During Week 18 Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers join the league in showing their support for Damar Hamlin.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are using one of the several ways the NFL has allowed teams to share their support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

The Steelers are joining a number of teams around the league in painting the "3" on the 30-yard lines blue and red to honor Hamlin, who wears number three.

A little bonus for Steelers fans, they're also keeping the endzones painted from the Immaculate Reception anniversary.

The Steelers will also join the league in wearing a "3" patch on their jerseys and wearing black undershirts that read "Love for 3."

There will also be a moment of silence/support for Hamlin before each game.

Hamlin has taken very significant steps forward in his recovery. The Bills last update said he remained in critical care, but over the last 48 hours, he has spoken with teammates and posted on social media thanking everyone for the support.

