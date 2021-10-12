Steelers to Host Free Agent Anthony Miller

The Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing in Anthony Miller in hopes of replacing JuJu Smith-Schuster.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the market for a wide receiver after JuJu Smith-Schuster suffered a season-ending shoulder injury.

According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Steelers are bringing in free agent Anthony Miller for a physical. If all goes well, Pittsburgh could add the former second-round pick.

Miller was drafted by the Chicago Bears in 2018. The 27-year-old was traded to the Houston Texans in July and was cut on Oct. 6

In 49 career games, Mille has caught 139 passes for 1,587 yards and 12 touchdowns. This season with the Texans, he's played in two games, including one start, and has caught five passes for 23 yards.

