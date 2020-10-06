The Pittsburgh Steelers Will Host Fans Against Eagles

PITTSBURGH -- Fans will return to Heinz Field this Sunday as the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Philadelphia Eagles.

Following new guidelines from Governor Tom Wolf, outdoor venues with a capacity of 10,000 or higher can hold 7,500 people during an event. The Steelers will utilize that change and welcome Steelers Nation back to the stadium in Week 5.

"We are pleased to welcome back our fans to Heinz Field this Sunday when we host the Philadelphia Eagles," Steelers president Art Rooney II said in a statement. "We appreciate the guidance of our public health officials to make this possible.

"Under the guidance provided by the Governor's office, we are limited to 7,500 total in the stadium, which includes players, coaches, stadium staff, etc. Based on these limitations we will only be able to make available to our fans approximately 5,500 seats in the lower seating bowl at Heinz Field."

Priority of the seats will be given to season ticket holders who didn't opt-out at the beginning of the season.

"Seat selection opportunities will be based on a computer-generated random selection of season ticket holder accounts," the statement read. "Unfortunately, we may not have tickets available for all season ticket holders for this game."

All fans who attend games must wear a mask and maintain social distancing protocols while within Heinz Field. Fans will not be permitted to tailgate.

"We look forward to hopefully having more fans soon while still maintaining a safe and healthy environment at Heinz Field," said Rooney.

