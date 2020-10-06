SI.com
AllSteelers
HomeAllSteelers+NewsPodcastsGM ReportGame Day
Search

The Pittsburgh Steelers Will Host Fans Against Eagles

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- Fans will return to Heinz Field this Sunday as the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Philadelphia Eagles.

Following new guidelines from Governor Tom Wolf, outdoor venues with a capacity of 10,000 or higher can hold 7,500 people during an event. The Steelers will utilize that change and welcome Steelers Nation back to the stadium in Week 5.

"We are pleased to welcome back our fans to Heinz Field this Sunday when we host the Philadelphia Eagles," Steelers president Art Rooney II said in a statement. "We appreciate the guidance of our public health officials to make this possible.

"Under the guidance provided by the Governor's office, we are limited to 7,500 total in the stadium, which includes players, coaches, stadium staff, etc. Based on these limitations we will only be able to make available to our fans approximately 5,500 seats in the lower seating bowl at Heinz Field."

Priority of the seats will be given to season ticket holders who didn't opt-out at the beginning of the season.

"Seat selection opportunities will be based on a computer-generated random selection of season ticket holder accounts," the statement read. "Unfortunately, we may not have tickets available for all season ticket holders for this game."

All fans who attend games must wear a mask and maintain social distancing protocols while within Heinz Field. Fans will not be permitted to tailgate.

"We look forward to hopefully having more fans soon while still maintaining a safe and healthy environment at Heinz Field," said Rooney.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

THANKS FOR READING ALL STEELERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Steelers Could be Looking at a Clean Bill of Health in Week 5

The Pittsburgh Steelers utilized their unexpected Bye Week to their advantage.

Noah Strackbein

Pittsburgh Steelers Can Begin Hosting Fans

Under Governor Tom Wolf's new guidelines, the Pittsburgh Steelers can now allow fans back into Heinz Field.

Noah Strackbein

Pittsburgh Steelers in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

This is a complete list of Steelers in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Learn about the greatest Steelers ever to wear the black and gold, plus legendary coaches and owners. We'll also cover significant snubs as well as frequently asked questions.

Eric Dockett

5 Steelers Who Need to Improve After the (Way-To-Early) Bye Week

It wasn't how they planned it, but the Pittsburgh Steelers used *most of* Week 4 to rest and recover during an impromptu Bye Week. Look at who needs to come back stronger in Week 5.

Noah Strackbein

Isolation, Rookie Wall and an Impromptu Bye Week: How the Steelers Dealt With the NFL's First COVID-19 Outbreak

The Pittsburgh Steelers were on the outside looking in during the NFL's first COVID-19 outbreak, but their season felt the impact of a team dealing with the virus.

Noah Strackbein

Morning Joe: Week 1 of COVID-19

It took four weeks and 20 members of the Tennessee Titans, but the NFL is finally fallen victim to COVID-19. The realism of it all is coming in hot.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers' Jarron Jones Arrested for Aggravated Assault Following Altercation With Girlfriend

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Jarron Jones was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, strangulation and simple assault on Oct. 3.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers to Play Titans Week 7, Ravens Week 8

Week 4 will serve as the Pittsburgh Steelers' bye week.

Noah Strackbein

Around the 412: 3-0 and Feeling Good

The Pittsburgh Steelers are undefeated. Run through everything this team has done right - and wrong - through the first three weeks of the season.

Around The 412

Mike Hilton on Offseason, Underdog and Contract

Through three games, the Pittsburgh Steelers most impressive defensive player might be Mike Hilton.

Noah Strackbein