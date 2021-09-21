Steelers Hosting Free Agent Taco Charlton

The free agent pass rusher could fill needed depth for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Free agent pass rusher Taco Charlton is currently undergoing a physical with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala. If all goes well, the team is expected to sign him to their practice squad.

Charlton is a former first-round pick for the Dallas Cowboys. He spent two seasons in Dallas, playing in 27 games, including seven starts. He then signed with the Miami Dolphins in 2019 and Kansas City Chiefs in 2020, playing a combined 17 games.

Charlton is an interesting free agent for many teams standing 6'6, 275-pounds. The Michigan standout has reportedly met with the Green Bay Packers this week to discuss a potential signing there as well.

The Steelers are dealing with multiple injuries on the defensive line. Defensive end Stephon Tuitt and nose tackle Tyson Alualu are both on Injured Reserve. Carlos Davis is dealing with a knee injury.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

