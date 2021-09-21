September 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+SI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Steelers Hosting Free Agent Taco Charlton

The free agent pass rusher could fill needed depth for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Author:
Publish date:

Free agent pass rusher Taco Charlton is currently undergoing a physical with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala. If all goes well, the team is expected to sign him to their practice squad. 

Charlton is a former first-round pick for the Dallas Cowboys. He spent two seasons in Dallas, playing in 27 games, including seven starts. He then signed with the Miami Dolphins in 2019 and Kansas City Chiefs in 2020, playing a combined 17 games. 

Charlton is an interesting free agent for many teams standing 6'6, 275-pounds. The Michigan standout has reportedly met with the Green Bay Packers this week to discuss a potential signing there as well. 

The Steelers are dealing with multiple injuries on the defensive line. Defensive end Stephon Tuitt and nose tackle Tyson Alualu are both on Injured Reserve. Carlos Davis is dealing with a knee injury. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

Steelers Options to Add Depth on Offense, Defense

Steelers Get Good News on Watt, Johnson Injuries

Trai Turner Will Not Be Suspended for Ejection

Steelers Place Tyson Alualu on IR

Offensive Takeaways: Steelers Want to Trust O-Line But Can't

USATSI_13397648_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Hosting Free Agent Taco Charlton

USATSI_13428323_168388034_lowres
GM Report

Steelers Options to Boost Depth at Offensive, Defensive Weak Spots

USATSI_16788568_168388034_lowres
GM Report

Slow Starts Becoming Too Familiar to Steelers Offense

USATSI_16766770_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Get Good News on Diontae Johnson, T.J. Watt Injuries

USATSI_16622124_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers' Trai Turner Will Not Be Suspended for Ejection

USATSI_16787467_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Place Tyson Alualu on IR

USATSI_16788589_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Defensive Takeaways: Steelers Weak Spots Showed in Loss to Raiders

USATSI_16787478_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Offensive Takeaways: Steelers Want to Trust O-Line But Can't