Ike Taylor Isn't Wrong on Why Steelers' Big Ben Needs to Retire

Ben Roethlisberger's former teammate says it's "one hundred percent" time for the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback to retire.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' offseason has one looming question - what will Ben Roethlisberger's decision be?

The 38-year-old quarterback has one year remaining on his current contract but carries a $41.25 million cap hit and has not yet said that he'll return for the 2021 season.

"It's going to start between me and God, a lot of praying. A lot of talking with my family, discussions, decisions," Roethlisberger said following the Steelers' playoff loss. "I still have a year left on my contract. I hope the Steelers want me back, if that's the way we go. There will be a lot of discussions. But now is not the time for that."

So, until then, everyone else will speculate whether or not Roethlisberger will/should return to the Steelers. One former teammate hopped on 93.7 The Fan to discuss the topic and made the argument that it's time for the QB to hang it up.

Former Steelers cornerback Ike Taylor was asked by host Andrew Fillipponi if Roethlisberger should "ride off into the sunset?"

Taylor didn't take long to answer yes.

"One hundred percent," Taylor said. "It's the mobility part. If you look at the three quarterbacks in the AFC North, they are young. They are mobile. They've got playoff experience."

He's not lying about the AFC North. Roethlisberger is surrounded by three Heisman-winning quarterbacks in the division. And on top of that, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow and Baker Mayfield are all known to be just as explosive with their legs as they are their arms.

Big Ben is not. At least not anymore.

"Seven has done enough. He has had a heck of a run. It's the mobility part," Taylor said.

Taylor doesn't believe the decision is anyone's but Roethlisberger's to make.

"They're gonna let Ben rock out till he wants to rock out," Taylor said. "You know the Steelers, they're loyal."

Again, he's not wrong. The Steelers won't force Roethlisberger's hand in retirement, even if it's hurting more than helping for him to be around. Pittsburgh doesn't have a set-in-stone plan for when the future Hall of Famer retires, but moving on would leave more options than trying to create the cap hit he'll take this year.

Even if Big Ben has another year in him, he's not the quarterback he once was. That doesn't mean he's not capable of winning, but when you think of the "older" quarterbacks in the NFL, it's starting to draw the line between Roethlisberger and those who made a push for a Super Bowl like Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

Eventually, reality will kick in for Roethlisberger. Maybe that's before this season, or maybe it's after. Either way, it's time to start looking for the next franchise quarterback for the Steelers.

