Steelers Make Seven Players Inactive Against Bills

BUFFALO -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without seven players when they take the field in Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills.

Pittsburgh has named quarterback Mason Rudolph, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (groin), safety Terrell Edmunds (concussion), offensive lineman Kendrick Green, wide receiver Gunner Olszewski, defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk and Mark Robinson inactive against the Bills.

The Steelers started the week with a number of injuries on defense and finished the week with two added injuries on offense. Luckily, they escaped the bug and headed to Buffalo with just Terrell Edmunds (concussion) and Cam Sutton (groin/hamstring) listed as questionable.

Edmunds has since been ruled out. Diontae Johnson (groin), Mason Cole (foot), Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee), Levi Wallace (foot), Cam Heyward (elbow/ankle) and Chris Wormley (ankle) are all active despite missing practice time throughout the week.

The Bills are missing a number of starters as well. They'll be without linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring), wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (concussion), safety Jordan Poyer (ribs), tight end Dawson Knox (foot/hamstring), wide receiver Jake Kumerow (ankle), cornerback Christian Benford (hand) and offensive lineman Justin Murray.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

T.J. Watt Suffers New Injury, Pushing Back Return

Von Miller Calls Out Kenny Pickett

Kenny Pickett Talks Trash to Everyone, Including Mike Tomlin

Kenny Pickett Facing History Challenge Only Ben Roethlisberger Has Overcome

Calvin Austin Ready to Play if Steelers Let Him

NFL Insider Believes Steelers Will Trade Mitch Trubisky

Kenny Pickett 'It Factor' Came Long Before Steelers Starter