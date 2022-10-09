Skip to main content

Steelers Make Seven Players Inactive Against Bills

The Pittsburgh Steelers will not have two defensive starters on the field against the Bills.

BUFFALO -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without seven players when they take the field in Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills.

Pittsburgh has named quarterback Mason Rudolph, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (groin), safety Terrell Edmunds (concussion), offensive lineman Kendrick Green, wide receiver Gunner Olszewski, defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk and Mark Robinson inactive against the Bills.

The Steelers started the week with a number of injuries on defense and finished the week with two added injuries on offense. Luckily, they escaped the bug and headed to Buffalo with just Terrell Edmunds (concussion) and Cam Sutton (groin/hamstring) listed as questionable. 

Edmunds has since been ruled out. Diontae Johnson (groin), Mason Cole (foot), Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee), Levi Wallace (foot), Cam Heyward (elbow/ankle) and Chris Wormley (ankle) are all active despite missing practice time throughout the week. 

The Bills are missing a number of starters as well. They'll be without linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring), wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (concussion), safety Jordan Poyer (ribs), tight end Dawson Knox (foot/hamstring), wide receiver Jake Kumerow (ankle), cornerback Christian Benford (hand) and offensive lineman Justin Murray.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

T.J. Watt Suffers New Injury, Pushing Back Return 

Von Miller Calls Out Kenny Pickett

Kenny Pickett Talks Trash to Everyone, Including Mike Tomlin

Kenny Pickett Facing History Challenge Only Ben Roethlisberger Has Overcome

Calvin Austin Ready to Play if Steelers Let Him

NFL Insider Believes Steelers Will Trade Mitch Trubisky

Kenny Pickett 'It Factor' Came Long Before Steelers Starter

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_19196391_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers CB Cam Sutton Will Play vs. Bills

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18945026_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Steelers LB T.J. Watt Suffers Knee Injury, Pushing Back Return

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_13965948_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Bills Game

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_15178188_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Promote LB Ryan Anderson to Active Roster

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19028163_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Rule Out Terrell Edmunds Against Bills

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19072744_168388034_lowres
News

Report: Steelers LB T.J. Watt Suffers Setback in Rehab Process

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19094675_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Steelers Get A Lot of Good Injury News Ahead of Bills Game

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19078734_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Steelers vs. Bills: Stopping Buffalo's Closer and 4 Other Things to Watch

By Derrick Bell