Steelers Make Seven Players Inactive Against Eagles

The Pittsburgh Steelers are without three starters, including Chris Boswell.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made seven players inactive for their Week 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. 

Quarterback Mason Rudolph, offensive lineman Kendrick Green, linebacker Mark Robinson, kicker Chris Boswell, defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, and cornerbacks Levi Wallace and Josh Jackson will not play. 

Boswell suffered a groin injury and will not suit up for Week 8. In his place, the Steelers signed rookie Nick Sciba to their practice squad and then elevated him to the active roster for the game. 

Wallace did not practice throughout the week and will miss the game with a shoulder injury. Jackson is also dealing with a groin injury and was ruled out after initially being labeled questionable on the injury report. On the other hand, Ahkello Witherspoon will make his was back onto the field for the first time since Week 8. 

Ogunjobi missed the week with a lingering knee injury and will not play either. 

The Eagles made the following players inactive: 

  • QB Ian Book
  • SS Reed Blankenship
  • RB Trey Sermon
  • CB Josh Jobe
  • OG Josh Sills
