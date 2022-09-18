Steelers Make Six Players Inactive vs. Patriots

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will make six players inactive for their Week 2 home opener against the New England Patriots.

Pittsburgh will not give a helmet to quarterback Mason Rudolph, offensive lineman Kendrick Green, wide receiver Steven Sims, defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk, inside linebacker Mark Robinson and outside linebacker David Anenih.

The Steelers are clean in terms of injuries. Despite losing T.J. Watt to Injured Reserve with a torn pectoral, running back Najee Harris and center Mason Cole were not affected by their Week 1 injuries.

Pittsburgh elevated outside linebacker Delontae Scott from the practice squad for the game. He will play in place of Anenih.

The Patriots have made five players inactive for Week 2. Quarterback Bailey Zappe, defensive back Joshuah Bledsoe, cornerback Marcus Jones, offensive lineman Chasen Hines and defensive tackle Sam Roberts will not play against the Steelers.

