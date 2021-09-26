September 26, 2021
Steelers Inactives vs. Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without three starters in their first matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Author:
Publish date:

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh will be without three starters in Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals. 

Outside linebackers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, defensive tackle Carlos Davis, wide receiver Diontae Johnson, quarterback Dwayne Haskins, offensive lineman Rashaad Coward and cornerback Akhello Witherspoon are all inactive for Pittsburgh this week. 

Watt and Highsmith are both nursing groin injuries suffered in Week 2. Highsmith did not practice throughout the week while Watt was originally listed as questionable on the Steelers' injury report. 

Johnson hurt his knee on the last play of Week 2 and did not practice throughout the week. Davis missed Week 2 with a knee injury and did not practice throughout the week as well. 

Witherspoon was acquired from the Seattle Seahawks earlier this season but has only been active for one of the team's three games. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

