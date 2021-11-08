Steelers Inactives vs. Bears

The Pittsburgh Steelers make six players inactive for Week 9.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made six players inactive against the Chicago Bears.

Right tackle Zach Banner, Quarterback Dwayne Haskins, running back Anthony McFarland, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, linebacker Buddy Johnson and tight end Eric Ebron will not play in Week 9.

Ebron missed last week as well with a hamstring injury. The Steelers promoted Kevin Rader to the active roster to add depth behind Pat Freiermuth and Zach Gentry.

Banner continues to be inactive since returning from Injury Reserve. McFarland returned from IR in time for Week 8 and got a helmet against the Browns. The Steelers will have Najee Harris, Benny Snell Jr. and Kalen Ballage active at running back.

