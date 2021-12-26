Steelers Inactives vs. Chiefs

The Pittsburgh Steelers have ruled out six players.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made six players inactive for Week 16 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Quarterback Dwayne Haskins, punters Pressley Harvin and Cameron Nizialek, linebacker Buddy Johnson, tight end Pat Freiermuth and defensive end Chris Wormley are all out against the Chiefs.

Freiermuth (concussion) and Wormley (groin) will miss Week 16 for the Steelers after leaving Week 15 with injuries. Neither practiced throughout the week.

Johnson will miss his second game with a foot injury.

Harvin will miss Week 16 after the death of his father on Christmas morning. The Steelers have signed former practice squad punter Corliss Waitman to their 53-man roster for the game.

Inside linebackers Devin Bush and Marcus Allen, offensive tackle Zach Banner, running back Anthony McFarland and defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs are all on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Chiefs will be without three starters due to COVID-19.

