Steelers Inactives vs. Chiefs

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made five players inactive for their Wild Card matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Quarterback Dwayne Haskins, wide receiver Cody White, running back Anthony McFarland, linebacker Tegray Scales and defensive tackle Carlos Davis are all out for the Steelers.

Pittsburgh will head into the game with a clean bill of health, and get a boost on the offensive side of the ball. Both running back Najee Harris (elbow) and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (shoulder) are active for the Steelers.

Smith-Schuster was activated back to the 53-man roster on Saturday after undergoing surgery in Week 5 and missing the remainder of the regular season. He'll play tonight for the first time since the injury.

