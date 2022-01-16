Skip to main content
Player(s)
Cody White, Dwayne Haskins Jr., Anthony McFarland Jr., Carlos Davis, Tegray Scales
Team(s)
Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs

Steelers Inactives vs. Chiefs

The Pittsburgh Steelers make five players inactive.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made five players inactive for their Wild Card matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. 

Quarterback Dwayne Haskins, wide receiver Cody White, running back Anthony McFarland, linebacker Tegray Scales and defensive tackle Carlos Davis are all out for the Steelers. 

Pittsburgh will head into the game with a clean bill of health, and get a boost on the offensive side of the ball. Both running back Najee Harris (elbow) and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (shoulder) are active for the Steelers. 

Smith-Schuster was activated back to the 53-man roster on Saturday after undergoing surgery in Week 5 and missing the remainder of the regular season. He'll play tonight for the first time since the injury.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Read More

Report: Steelers to Draft QB in First Round

Steelers vs. Chiefs Picks and Predictions

Texans Interview Hines Ward for Head Coach Job

JuJu Smith-Schuster Will Play vs. Chiefs

Steelers Final Injury Report: Wildcard vs. Chiefs

USATSI_17427761_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Inactives vs. Chiefs

10 seconds ago
USATSI_17226288_168388034_lowres
News

Report: Steelers to Draft QB Over Trading for Veteran This Offseason

7 hours ago
USATSI_17412769_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Steelers vs. Chiefs Picks and Predictions

9 hours ago
USATSI_8946293_168388034_lowres
News

Texans Interview Former Steelers WR Hines Ward for Head Coach Job

Jan 15, 2022
USATSI_16928933_168388034_lowres
News

Bengals Inactives vs. Raiders

Jan 15, 2022
USATSI_17464959_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Release Punter Corliss Waitman

Jan 15, 2022
USATSI_16604790_168388034_lowres
News

JuJu Smith-Schuster Will Play vs. Chiefs

Jan 15, 2022
USATSI_17393756_168388034_lowres
News

Najee Harris Will Play Against Chiefs

Jan 15, 2022