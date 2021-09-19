Steelers Inactives vs. Raiders

The Pittsburgh Steelers are without two starters against the Las Vegas Raiders.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without two starters during their Week 2 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Linebacker Devin Bush and cornerback Joe Haden are inactive with groin injuries. The Steelers are also making quarterback Dwayne Haskins and offensive lineman Rashaad Coward inactive. Defensive tackle Carlos Davis is out with a knee injury.

The Steelers will turn to James Pierre to start at cornerback opposite of Cam Sutton. Pierre had seven tackles and a pass deflection in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills.

Robert Spillane will start in place of Bush. The Steelers will also likely turn to backups Marcus Allen and Ulysees Gilbert III throughout the game to work alongside Joe Schobert.

The Raiders have made running back Josh Jacobs, guard Richie Incognito, linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, safety Roderic Teamer, tight end Nick Bowers, guard Jordan Simmons and defensive tackle Damion Square inactive.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

