Steelers Inactives vs. Lions

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without five player in Week 10 against the Detroit Lions.

Wide receiver Chase Claypool, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, running back Anthony McFarland, linebacker Buddy Johnson and center B.J. Finney will not suit up against the Lions.

Claypool injured his toe in Week 9 and will be considered week-to-week moving forward. He did not practice ahead of the Lions game.

The Steelers will also be without quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday. After testing positive, he'll need to test negative twice within a 24-hour span to return to the team.

Mason Rudolph will start with Dwayne Haskins being active for the first time this season as his backup. Offensive tackle Zach Banner will also be active for the first time this season.

