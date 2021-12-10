Steelers Inactives vs. Vikings

The Pittsburgh Steelers have ruled out seven players.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have ruled out seven players for Week 14 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Quarterback Dwayne Haskins, cornerback Joe Haden, running back Anthony McFarland, linebacker Robert Spillane, offensive lineman B.J. Finney, and defensive tackles Carlos Davis and Isaiah Buggs are inactive against the Vikings.

Haden (foot), Finney (back) and Buggs (ankle) were all ruled out with injuries. Haden has missed the last three games, Buggs the last two and Finney left Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Ahkello Witherspoon will start his second game at cornerback after replacing Haden's first replacement, James Pierre.

John Leglue will make his first NFL start at left guard, replacing Finney. The Steelers also called up Rashaad Coward and Chaz Green to add depth to the offensive line.

