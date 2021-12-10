Skip to main content
    •
    December 10, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Steelers Inactives vs. Vikings

    The Pittsburgh Steelers have ruled out seven players.
    Author:

    The Pittsburgh Steelers have ruled out seven players for Week 14 against the Minnesota Vikings. 

    Quarterback Dwayne Haskins, cornerback Joe Haden, running back Anthony McFarland, linebacker Robert Spillane, offensive lineman B.J. Finney, and defensive tackles Carlos Davis and Isaiah Buggs are inactive against the Vikings. 

    Haden (foot), Finney (back) and Buggs (ankle) were all ruled out with injuries. Haden has missed the last three games, Buggs the last two and Finney left Week 13 against the Baltimore Ravens. 

    Ahkello Witherspoon will start his second game at cornerback after replacing Haden's first replacement, James Pierre. 

    John Leglue will make his first NFL start at left guard, replacing Finney. The Steelers also called up Rashaad Coward and Chaz Green to add depth to the offensive line. 

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    Read More

    Steelers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Vikings Game

    Ben Roethlisberger on the Verge of More Milestones

    Steelers Keys to Victory Over Vikings

    Steelers Not On Russell Wilson's Radar

    Steelers Final Injury Report: Week 14 vs. Vikings

    Vikings Final Injury Report vs. Steelers

    USATSI_16556055_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Inactives vs. Vikings

    13 seconds ago
    USATSI_17226497_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Dalvin Cook Will Play Against Steelers

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16707817_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Steelers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Vikings Game

    3 hours ago
    Untitled design (41)
    AllSteelers+

    Steelers vs. Vikings Picks and Predictions

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_17210596_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Video: Steelers Fan Gets Hostile After Ravens Fan Throws Beer in His Face

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_17299410_168388034_lowres
    News

    Ben Roethlisberger Named Steelers Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Nominee

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_17165941_168388034_lowres
    News

    Dalvin Cook Likely to Play Against Steelers

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_17251046_168388034_lowres
    News

    Ben Roethlisberger on the Verge of More Milestones

    10 hours ago