Steelers Inactives vs. Packers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are without two starters against the Green Bay Packers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made seven players inactive in Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers.

Wide receiver Chase Claypool, right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor, offensive lineman Rashaad Coward, defensive lineman Carlos Davis, quarterback Dwayne Haskins, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon and linebacker Buddy Johnson are ruled out for the Steelers.

Claypool suffered a hamstring injury on Thursday and did not practice Friday. He was originally listed as questionable but was downgraded prior to Sunday.

James Washington to play in his place with Cody White being elevated from the practice squad for the game.

For more Steelers coverage, subscribe to All Steelers Talk on YouTube

Okorafor left Week 3 with a concussion and is still under protocol. He did not practice throughout the week and was ruled out against the Packers. Joe Haeg will start at right tackle.

Coward (ankle) and Davis (knee) were all ruled out on the team's final injury report.

The Packers made four players inactive:

CB Kevin King

LB Krys Barnes

LB Ladarius Hamilton

OL Elgton Jenkins

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Packers Coach is Having Nightmares of Steelers Defense

Steelers Make 2 Roster Moves Ahead of Kickoff vs. Packers

T.J. Watt Cleats Will Get You Fired Up for Steelers vs. Packers

Steelers vs. Packers Preview: Injuries, Keys to Game and More

And Now It's Chase Claypool