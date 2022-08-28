Skip to main content

Nine Steelers Inactive for Preseason Finale vs. Lions

Chase Claypool and Calvin Austin headline the Pittsburgh Steelers' non-participants.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without eight players for their preseason finale vs. the Detroit Lions. Head coach Mike Tomlin said he wouldn't hold back - all healthy players will be available - but there are still some notable absences. 

Headlining the group of non-participants is a pair of receivers, Calvin Austin and Chase Claypool. Austin has been out since the first preseason game with an injured foot and Claypool was limited in practice all week with a hurt shoulder. 

Fullback Derek Watt was spotted on the field in street clothes prior to kick-off. He didn't play in either of the first two preseason games against the Seattle Seahawks and Jacksonville Jaguars. He's been dealing with a shoulder injury. 

Offensive lineman Joe Haeg sat out of practice all week after suffering a concussion and he was unsurprisingly inactive for week three of the preseason. 

Defensive back Arthur Maulet didn't dress either after hurting his hamstring. 

Linebacker Alex Highsmith and defensive linemen Isaiahh Loudermilk and Montravius Adams won't play either. Highsmith has been out with an injured rib since the Steelers were practicing at St. Vincent College two weeks ago. Loudermilk is recovering from a rib injury as well and Adams hurt his foot. 

Linebacker Marcus Allen was in uniform and on the sidelines but didn't wear pads. He's been dealing with a hamstring injury and practiced all week, but was on the sidelines all afternoon against the Lions. 

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Mason Rudolph Remains Steelers' Second String QB in Latest Depth Chart

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Steelers Players Who Won't Play vs. Lions

5 Players With Most on the Line in Steelers Preseason Finale

Mitch Trubisky is Steelers Best Option at QB

Steelers Need to Pump the Breaks on Kenny Pickett

Steelers QB Plan Not Going How Mason Rudolph Expected

Steelers-Lions Game Preview: Mason Rudolph Tryout Game?

Steelers Answer At OLB Could Already Be on Team

Mike Tomlin Leaves Door Open for Chris Oladokun to Return to Steelers

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_18904353_168388034_lowres
News

Mason Rudolph Remains Second String QB on Steelers' Latest Depth Chart

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_18876924_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Players Who Won't Play vs. Lions

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18866721_168388034_lowres (2)
GM Report

Steelers vs. Lions: What to Watch for in Preseason Finale

By Derrick Bell
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (3)
GM Report

5 Bubble Players With Most on the Line in Steelers Preseason Finale

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18903074_168388034_lowres
GM Report

Mitch Trubisky Is The Best Option for Steelers QB

By Jarrett Bailey
USATSI_18753711_168388034_lowres
News

Najee Harris to Play in Steelers' Last Preseason Game

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_18902262_168388034_lowres
News

Mike Tomlin Reveals QB Order For Steelers' Preseason Finale

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_18903521_168388034_lowres (1)
GM Report

Steelers Need to Pump The Brakes on Kenny Pickett

By Cody Flavell