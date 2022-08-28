PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without eight players for their preseason finale vs. the Detroit Lions. Head coach Mike Tomlin said he wouldn't hold back - all healthy players will be available - but there are still some notable absences.

Headlining the group of non-participants is a pair of receivers, Calvin Austin and Chase Claypool. Austin has been out since the first preseason game with an injured foot and Claypool was limited in practice all week with a hurt shoulder.

Fullback Derek Watt was spotted on the field in street clothes prior to kick-off. He didn't play in either of the first two preseason games against the Seattle Seahawks and Jacksonville Jaguars. He's been dealing with a shoulder injury.

Offensive lineman Joe Haeg sat out of practice all week after suffering a concussion and he was unsurprisingly inactive for week three of the preseason.

Defensive back Arthur Maulet didn't dress either after hurting his hamstring.

Linebacker Alex Highsmith and defensive linemen Isaiahh Loudermilk and Montravius Adams won't play either. Highsmith has been out with an injured rib since the Steelers were practicing at St. Vincent College two weeks ago. Loudermilk is recovering from a rib injury as well and Adams hurt his foot.

Linebacker Marcus Allen was in uniform and on the sidelines but didn't wear pads. He's been dealing with a hamstring injury and practiced all week, but was on the sidelines all afternoon against the Lions.

